Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

March 11, 7:00pm at Slavonian Hall

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town

2306 N 30th Street, Old Town Tacoma

Anne Lyman and friends will help us celebrate the Quiet moments between winter and spring, the last deep calm of winter…Peaceful, Contemplative…

Please join us for community, coffee and cookies before and after the music as we close this season of Classical Tuesdays – until next fall!