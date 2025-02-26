 Letter: Just Around the Bend – The Suburban Times

Letter: Just Around the Bend

We have it mounted on the wall of our home to remind us.

We were on our way to church that morning and saw the rays of the sun piercing through from the heavens above, lingering wisps of clouds hovering over the river, the wider, calmer, deeper water giving way to the ripples of the shallows, all of it beckoning, inviting, calling us to an adventure just around the bend.

We answered the call.

A friend of hers, Lisa Morris, wrote just this morning about this intoxicating mystery called life, its exploration, its sometimes-surprising discoveries.

“In life, the paths we travel do not always end up leading us where we think we are going…we never know where life’s compass will lead us. Great things may be waiting for us on the other side.”

They were. 

We found one another. And to Lisa she wrote, “I could never have imagined love again at 74…life’s compass has led me to a beautiful new love and adventure.”

Just around the bend. 

