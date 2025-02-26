Interim Police Chief Start Date Delayed; Acting Police Chief Appointed – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma anticipates a delay in the start date for Patti Jackson as Interim Police Chief, previously anticipated to be February 24, 2025. While the City is eager for her to assume this vital role, the completion of all necessary administrative processes has required additional time to schedule than initially projected.

The swearing-in ceremony for Patti Jackson as Interim Police Chief will take place as soon as all required processes are fully completed, which the City currently anticipates will be no later than March 10, 2025. A definitive date for the ceremony will be announced by the Tacoma Police Department as soon as possible.

Deputy Chief Paul Junger will continue to serve as Acting Police Chief through February 24, 2025, after which point he will be on scheduled leave. Assistant Police Chief Frank Krause will serve as Acting Police Chief, effective February 25, 2025.

The City of Tacoma and the Tacoma Police Department appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as this important transition is finalized. Patti Jackson is expected to lead the department as Interim Police Chief until the City Manager identifies – and the City Council confirms – a permanent Police Chief. The City will begin this robust recruitment process next month and seek valuable input from community. Community updates on how to engage in this process will be available at cityoftacoma.org and on the City’s official social media platforms.

The Tacoma Police Department remains dedicated to building trust, enhancing public safety, and working in partnership with the community to ensure Tacoma is a secure place to live, work, and visit.