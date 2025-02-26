Big Steps for Pepper the Sea Lion Pup – The Suburban Times

Pepper, our playful and curious young sea lion pup, is growing more independent every day! As she gets bigger, she’s reaching some important milestones that will help her thrive. Pepper continues to nurse and bond with her mom, Eloise, and has integrated well with all of the seals and sea lions, including her dad, Boomer.

Stepping on the Scale

One of Pepper’s newest skills is learning to step onto the scale for voluntary weigh-ins. This is an exciting step in her care, as regular weights help our team monitor her growth. At first, she was a little unsure, but with patience and encouragement from her keepers, she’s getting the hang of it! At 8 months old, Pepper now weighs 74 pounds. She was estimated to weigh around 15 pounds at birth.

Playing with Her Food

Pepper has also started playing with fish and squid, which is a key sign that she’s beginning the weaning process. Right now, she mostly bats them around like toys, but she’s already eaten her first fish! These playful interactions are the first steps toward learning to eat solid food like the adults.

Building Bonds with Keepers

Social time is a big part of Pepper’s routine. Our keepers spend extra time with her to build trust, laying the foundation for future training. This relationship will help her participate in her own care, from learning basic cues to voluntary medical checks.

Every day, Pepper is becoming more independent, confident, and curious. We can’t wait to see what she accomplishes next! Stay tuned for more updates on this growing pup.

