Rep. Mari Leavitt to Host Community Town Hall on March 15 – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Mari Leavitt, 28th Legislative District press release.

State Representative Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) kindly invites community members and neighbors to a district Town Hall Meeting on Saturday, March 15, at 10:00 AM at the Steilacoom Town Hall (1717 Lafayette St, Steilacoom, WA 98388). This event provides an opportunity for residents to engage directly with Rep. Leavitt, ask questions, and discuss key issues impacting the community.

“I look forward to hearing from, and learning from, constituents, and discussing the work we’re doing in Olympia to support families, businesses, and local priorities,” said Rep. Leavitt. “Your input is invaluable as we shape policies that reflect the needs of our 28th.”

The Town Hall will include updates on legislative efforts, budget priorities, and key community initiatives. Attendees will have the chance to share their concerns and ideas in an open discussion. Questions can be submitted early via this web form: Questions for Town Hall. The event is free and open to the public. She looks forward to seeing folks there!