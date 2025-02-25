Raise the Roof – A Sneak Peek at APCC’s New Building – The Suburban Times

January 7, 2025, marked an exciting milestone for Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC) as we hosted our very first event in our brand-new building! This special occasion was not only a sneak peek into the future home of APCC but also a joyful celebration of our Founder and President, Patsy Surh O’Connell’s birthday.

Friends, family, supporters, construction workers, and many others who played a role in bringing this vision to life gathered to witness the progress of our new facility. As expected from APCC, the event was a vibrant and heartwarming affair filled with cultural delights. Guests enjoyed an array of delicious traditional foods, inspiring speeches, key announcements, and exciting raffles featuring unique construction-related prizes.

The event took place in the space that will soon be transformed into our main auditorium. Attendees sat within the framework of what will be a grand, high-ceilinged venue, already envisioning the incredible programs, performances, and gatherings that will take place in the near future. From there, everyone had the opportunity to explore the building’s layout and see the framework of the many dedicated spaces that will soon come to life.

With our expanded facility, APCC is poised to welcome and engage over 300,000 visitors annually from across the state, the country, and even the world. In partnership with Metro Parks, our new home is set to become a premier cultural destination, where people can gather, learn, and immerse themselves in the rich heritage of Asian and Pacific Islander communities.

We are thrilled to share that construction is on schedule for completion later this year. The anticipation of moving into this state-of-the-art facility is overwhelming, and we cannot wait to open our doors to the community we proudly serve. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the grand opening of our new home!