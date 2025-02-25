Meet U.P. newest members of Economic Development Advisory Commission – The Suburban Times

Sandy McKenzie (left) and Monica Marchetti.

The City of U.P.’s Economic Development Advisory Commission has added two new members, Sandy McKenzie, a broker/REALTOR® with Engel & Volkers Chambers Bay, and Monica Marchetti of Marchetti Custom Communications. They replace Ron Kent and Rick Larson whose terms expired at the end of 2024. Current EDAC member John Siridakis, whose term also expired in January, was reappointed to another term.

As a resident of U.P. for almost 25 years, McKenzie hopes to help the EDAC better connect residents and local businesses. “I know that homebuyers seek out University Place for its schools and the lifestyle the community offers. I would love to find some creative ways for our local business owners to build on that sense of community while growing their businesses as well,” she said.

Marchetti hopes to bring the voice of entrepreneurs to the discussions about economic development in U.P. “As a home-based business owner, I have seen firsthand how the City has made efforts to engage with and accommodate this vital sector of our local economy,” she said. “I look forward to contributing to the expansion of small business incentives, programs that connect local entrepreneurs, and stronger City-business partnerships in spaces like parks and libraries.”

The EDAC serves as a sounding board for various business community interests. As the “eyes and ears” for the City in the business community, commissioners participate in community outreach efforts to communicate economic development initiatives that impact the University Place community.