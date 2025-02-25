Letter: Slay the Dragon – The Suburban Times

The label read “doesn’t help you slay the dragons per se, but the vitamin c does help you slay, in general.”

The problem was this particular bottle appeared to be having an off day. He was a bit cockeyed, his cap tilted to the side, perhaps stifling a yawn as if not ready to get up and get about the day, much less slaying dragons; maybe looking up at the big guy next to him with the happy, smiling label bursting with joy and vigor and all that, and thinking to himself, ‘woe is me. I’m not like him.’

Even more dismal was the scene across the aisle where, also on the second shelf, a bottle of tomato juice was likewise not feeling with the program, not up to the task. Or maybe it too was comparing itself to the vegetable juice next to him. Actually, in hindsight, the dour expression and scrunched and hunched shoulders of the tomato juice was not particularly surprising. It was, after all, tomato juice. Do people actually like that stuff?

Which brings me to the point of my observations from my walk yesterday down the drink aisle.

Comparisons of ourselves to others, or thinking we cannot do this or that because of this or that, can sometimes lead to a defeatist, doleful, depressed – even lugubrious (haven’t looked that one up yet) – attitude.

Truth of the matter is, it’s not the bottle, it’s what’s in the bottle that – as the label says – “does help you slay in general.”

And a corollary is, it’s not you, it’s what’s in you, that counts.

Unless it’s tomato juice.