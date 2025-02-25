Employment Security assists federal workers with unemployment claims, job searches amid rise in layoffs – The Suburban Times

With a rise in federal government layoffs, the Employment Security Department is helping affected federal employees apply for unemployment and get back to work.

The department is experiencing an increase in unemployment claims from federal employees this week, including 63 on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Thus far in 2025, 650 federal employees have filed unemployment claims compared to 479 at this time last year.

Since Jan. 20, 362 federal employees have filed for unemployment (as of Feb. 18).

156 were filed over one five-day period (Feb. 13-18).

The average rate of new unemployment claims from federal employees in 2025 is 14 per day.

“My administration is standing at the ready to support all Washington workers – including federal government employees impacted by chaos in the federal government,” said Governor Bob Ferguson. “We will help you get back on your feet.”

“We are ready to assist federal employees in these trying and uncertain times,” Employment Security Commissioner Cami Feek said. “Whether they are applying for unemployment benefits or need assistance in finding a new job, we’re here to help.”

Federal employees may be eligible for unemployment benefits if:

Their official duty station was in Washington.

They are a current Washington resident and their official duty station was outside the United States, or if they worked in Washington after their last federal employer.

Washington state has approximately 76,000 federal employees. Counties with the largest numbers are Kitsap (21,145), King (18,917) and Pierce (11,389), according to the latest Quarterly Census of Employment Wages data. Check out the latest data on Employment Security’s website.

More information about eligibility, applying for unemployment benefits as a federal employee and priority access for federal employees who are military veterans is available at Employment Security’s website.

Federal employees seeking new jobs and careers can visit one of the more than 30 WorkSource offices around the state for specific services, such as job listings and referrals, hiring events, resume and job applications assistance and trainings, among many others. Visit WorkSourceWA.com to find a location.

Employment Security is a partner with WorkSource Washington, a statewide partnership of state, local and nonprofit agencies that provide employment and training services to job seekers and employers. Learn more about WorkSource at WorkSourceWA.com.