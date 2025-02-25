City Earns Governmental Accounting and Financial Reporting Award – The Suburban Times

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has awarded its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of University Place for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2023.

This is the 27th consecutive year U.P. has earned the award. It recognizes the City’s commitment to meeting the high standards of the program, including a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story. The Certificate of Achievement represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. The City remains dedicated to maintaining best practices in financial management and ensuring that public funds are handled with the utmost integrity.

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said U.P. Finance Director Leslie Blaisdell. “This award reflects our ongoing dedication to fiscal responsibility and providing our residents with transparent, high-quality financial reporting.”