Valentine’s Day Dance brings community together – The Suburban Times

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News.

More than 100 individuals throughout the Tribal community gathered together for two great causes at the Valentine’s Day Masquerade Ball on Feb. 15 at the Little Wild Wolves Youth Center in Fife.

The event featured a two-fold fundraiser. One fundraiser, which was created by the Reentry/Community Family Services program, focused on raising funds to support individuals who live in the Oxford Houses. These homes are shared residences where people battling addiction live together and support each other during the recovery process. Another event was organized to raise funds for Puyallup Tribal Member Alma Earl-Murphy, who is battling stage four cancer.

The Valentine’s Day extravaganza featured an Indian taco dinner, photo booth, DJ, multiple raffles, bake sales (cookies, cupcakes), T-shirts and an assortment of Native-themed items for sale.

Puyallup Tribal Council Vice Chairwoman Sylvia Miller arrived on site four hours before the festivities kicked off to help prepare a massive dinner spread of Indian tacos and frybread. She was proud to support both events throughout the evening.

