 Letter: Proven Treatment Effectively Combats Washington’s Opioid Crisis – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: Proven Treatment Effectively Combats Washington’s Opioid Crisis

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Dr. Elizabeth and Dan Telford.

Given the rise in opioid-related deaths locally in recent years, it is increasingly important to address the underlying causes of this issue to safeguard the health and safety of our residents.

Washington has faced ongoing challenges with this public health crisis, which continues to have a profound impact on communities across the region. Between 2007 and 2021, a total of 17,502 Washingtonians lost their lives due to drug overdoses, highlighting the severity and persistence of this issue.

We need policymakers to push for legislation that promotes treatment options for opioid addiction that are scientifically backed up and proven to be effective. One way to do so is by advocating for the implementation of opioid treatment programs (OTPs) across Washington state. These programs are successful because they combine counseling and therapy with the provision of prescription medications such as methadone and buprenorphine. According to a recent study, individuals attempting to recover from opioid addiction without the use of medications face a significantly higher risk of overdose and death compared to those who do not pursue any form of treatment.

By combining both individualized counseling and scientifically approved medication, I am hopeful treatment centers may hold the key to impacting the terrible opioid epidemic we are facing here in Washington. Thanks for taking the time to read this information.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College. Your Future Starts Here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.