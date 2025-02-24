Letter: 23 February 1945, Iwo Jima, a Personal Story – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Eric K Chandler.

The map was taken from the Warfare History Network Article: The Grinding Horror of Iwo Jima

This is a story I wrote yesterday after I read a TNT article entitled, “The Battle of Iwo Jima, A History”. I decided to put together something about where my Father was on 23 FEB 1945, because I can remember very well what he told us about his experience on this special day….But first, allow me to set the stage:

My Dad, Charles William Chandler, worked as a Navy Surgical Technician (HA1c, Hospital Apprentice, 1st-Class), assigned to “C” Company, 5th Medical Battalion Hospital, of the 5th Marine Division. This division, and my Dad, participated in the battle for Iwo Jima, which started on 19 FEB 1945 (D-day). The 5th Marine Division’s first objective was to take Mt Suribachi.

At that time Dad was slightly off-shore on the 5th Medical Battalion’s Hospital Ship, LST 807 (Landing Ship, Tank), whose doctors were operating on wounded men received from the battle zone via landing craft. These small boats had to pick up the wounded from the beach; drive the boat to the Hospital ship; transfer the wounded; and then return to the beach to pick up more wounded. They performed these duties as the battle on the beach raged around them for nearly four days, almost without rest or relief.

On 22 FEB (D+3), because the 5th Division’s casualties were getting too numerous for the small boats to handle effectively, LST 807 (my Dad’s unit) was ordered to the beach to provide immediate medical-aid to the Division’s mounting wounded Marines. During the first night there, the 5th Medical Battalion’s Hospital took in 200 casualties, of which only 2 died.

On 23 FEB (D+4), (80 years ago today) the United States flag was raised by 5th Division Marines on Mt Suribachi, which is located at the South end of Iwo Jima.

During this auspicious event, my Dad was on the beached Hospital LST’s-deck where he heard ship whistles as well as a loud, hearty cheers coming from all around him. He was standing next to an officer who was looking through his binoculars at the sight while explaining what was going on. My Dad, in an excited state, grabbed the binoculars from the officer so he could see the flag, almost yanking the officer off of the ship.

And the rest of the story is…..

On D+6, 25 FEB, Company C, 5th Medical Battalion was ordered from its LST, currently working from the beach, to set up the 5th Division’s hospital at the southern-most tip of Japanese Airfield Number 1, about 1.5-miles Northeast of Mt Suribachi. By this time the active battle line was located roughly 1-mile North of the hospital.

By 5 MAR (D+14), “the 5th Division hospital was handling nearly 300 casualties daily, and a staff of 16 doctors and 150 Corpsmen [including Pop] from the 5th Medical Battalion worked around the clock. Wounded men, some of them quiet under morphine, filled the dug-in hospital tents and awaited their turn in the busy operating rooms. Many Marines were unable to tell where their wounds were or what had hit them. Outside the hospital, the procession of jeep ambulances from the front was never-ending. Men wounded in the north saw the southern part of Iwo for the first time in many days, and those who could get there went to see the airfields which they remembered as pitted open spaces raked by enemy fire. Air evacuation of the seriously wounded to Guam began, and before the campaign ended, 2,358 wounded had been flown out in the big planes.“ (i.e., taken from the website listed below)

The battle for Iwo Jima ended on 26 MAR 1845 (D+34), one day after my Dad’s 20th birthday.

For a complete history of the 5th Marine Division’s fight for Iwo Jima, click on this link:

http://www.5thmarinedivision.com/the-battle-of-iwo-jima.html