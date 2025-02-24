City of Tacoma Invests $800,000 to Expand Youth and Cultural Programming in District 4 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma has invested $800,000 to expand youth and cultural programming in District 4, as directed by the more than 12,000 District 4 residents who had voted last year to apply Participatory Budgeting funds in support of enriching experiences for youth beyond the school day, while celebrating Tacoma’s diverse cultural heritage.



“This investment reflects the City of Tacoma’s ongoing dedication to Tacoma’s youth, as well as the City’s recognition of Tacoma’s diverse cultural community tapestry,” said Council Member Sandesh Sadalge. “I want to acknowledge the late Council Member Catherine Ushka, whose vision and tireless advocacy on behalf of District 4 were instrumental in moving this forward. She was an inspiration to us all.”



The City of Tacoma has partnered with the Foundation for Tacoma Students to put out a Request for Proposals (RFP) supporting programming that helps realize District 4’s overarching vision. The Foundation for Tacoma Students will serve as the City’s technical and administrative partner, ensuring an accessible and efficient grant process. Community groups active in youth activities and cultural celebrations in District 4 will lead on proposal selection, ensuring funding decisions that reflect the community’s needs and values. The $800,000 will be distributed in two categories:

Cultural Programming: $400,000 total, helping five to eight organizations sustain three years of cultural events.

$400,000 total, helping five to eight organizations sustain three years of cultural events. Youth Programming: $400,000 total, funding five to eight organizations that will each provide one year of out-of-school programming.

Priority will be given to youth programming serving youth ages 4-18, particularly middle and high school students, and organizations with strong ties to – and services in – District 4.



Eligible organizations include:

501(c)(3) nonprofits

Community groups with fiscal sponsors

Neighborhood Business Districts and Neighborhood Councils

Educational institutions

For-profit businesses planning non-profit cultural events or youth programming

Federally recognized tribes and Native non-profits

“Every young person deserves the opportunity to explore their passions, build confidence, and shape their future,” said Foundation for Tacoma Students Deputy Director Gray Sterling. “With this funding from the City of Tacoma, we are strengthening the network of support for our youth, ensuring that learning and growth extend beyond the classroom into vibrant community-driven spaces that uplift, empower, and inspire them to thrive.”



The City of Tacoma and the Foundation for Tacoma Students will jointly host a virtual information session on February 28, 2025 at 5 PM, Pacific Standard Time. Proposals must be submitted by April 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM, Pacific Standard Time. Funding recipients will be announced on April 30, 2025.



Access details to the virtual information session, and RFP submission guidelines, are available at graduatetacoma.org/cot-rfp.