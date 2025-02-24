 BECU Opens New Pierce County Financial Center in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

BECU Opens New Pierce County Financial Center in Tacoma

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by BECU.

BECU Pierce County Financial Center officially opened in Tacoma on February 19. The new location is one of the largest in its network and is the only location in the area to offer expanded financial services such as teller services and check cashing, drive-up ATMs, and more.

BECU has been part of the Pierce County community for more than 15 years, first opening its University Place location in 2009. In that time, the credit union has partnered with numerous nonprofits in the area including Sound Outreach, Tacoma Community College, United Way of Pierce County, Rebuilding Together South Sound, and more.

The new Pierce County Financial Center is located at 3408 South 23rd Street in Tacoma.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.