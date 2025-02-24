BECU Opens New Pierce County Financial Center in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Submitted by BECU.

BECU Pierce County Financial Center officially opened in Tacoma on February 19. The new location is one of the largest in its network and is the only location in the area to offer expanded financial services such as teller services and check cashing, drive-up ATMs, and more.

BECU has been part of the Pierce County community for more than 15 years, first opening its University Place location in 2009. In that time, the credit union has partnered with numerous nonprofits in the area including Sound Outreach, Tacoma Community College, United Way of Pierce County, Rebuilding Together South Sound, and more.

The new Pierce County Financial Center is located at 3408 South 23rd Street in Tacoma.