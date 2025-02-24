 67th Avenue Sewer Project Update – The Suburban Times

67th Avenue Sewer Project Update

Construction is underway on the 67th Avenue West Sewer Extension project that will extend the Pierce County sewer main north from the existing pump station on 35th Street West.

Note: Only property owners whose existing septic systems fail or properties that are new or redeveloped will be required to hook up to the sewer extension.

The project contractor will be installing new sewer stubs from the main line that will extend to private property lines. Stub hookup to an individual home will then be the responsibility of the property owner.

Pierce County has put together a Q&A sheet for affected homeowners that includes information on approved contractors for sewer hook-ups as well as low-interest loans for septic system replacement.

Affected homeowners are encouraged to visit the City’s sewer expansion webpage or contact Jordan Martin at the City of University Place with questions and to get additional details.

