Leschi Honor Walk, Feb. 28 – The Suburban Times

Come join us at the Leschi Honor Walk at Ft. Steilacoom Park, Feb 28th from 12-2pm to honor the life and legacy of Chief Leschi and the Nisqually Tribe. There will be an opportunity to learn more about the Nisqually Partnership Project, and the Tribe will be honoring Chief Leschi through music, stories and community. The walk will begin at the plaza near the dog park, and continue around the upcoming Nisqually Loop Trail in the south east area of the park.

