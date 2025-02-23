Introducing Annual Enrollment at Pierce College – The Suburban Times

At Pierce College, our students are often juggling classes with work, parental, and life responsibilities. In order to better serve our students and continue to strive toward our mission of creating quality educational opportunities for a diverse community of learners to thrive in an evolving world, Pierce College now offers annual enrollment.

The annual enrollment process allows students to sign up for classes in multiple terms, for the current academic year, all at once. This change has made scheduling classes more transparent, allowing our students to see courses available in future terms and plan their courses, work, and lives more effectively.

Registration for the 2025-26 academic year (including summer, fall, winter, and spring terms) will open on May 12 for current students to enroll in courses for summer, fall, winter, and spring terms. When new student registration opens, those students will be able to do the same.

Students are not required to enroll in multiple terms at once, however, we encourage students to meet with their advisors and register early to get the courses and professors they want. Advisors will be available to provide support as you work on degree plans and scheduling moving forward.

The financial aid schedule and tuition deadlines will remain the same.

You can find answers to frequently asked questions about annual enrollment on our website.