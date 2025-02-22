Weigh in on the 27th Street Business District Draft Plan – The Suburban Times

After working with the planning and design firm Otak and gathering input from University Place residents and businesses, the City has published a draft of the 27th Street Business District Plan. The document outlines a vision for the future of this historic business district, along with goals, policies and identified actions and projects needed to implement the plan.

The public is encouraged to view the draft and weigh in on what they see. The document includes feedback from the various public outreach efforts conducted during the planning process as well as illustrated recommendations for residential and commercial redevelopment opportunities in the district. Share your thoughts with planning@cityofup.com.

Once approved by the Planning Commission, the 27th Street Business District Plan will go to City Council for review and adoption.