Pierce County finalizes 2024 Comprehensive Plan – The Suburban Times

Pierce County’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan took effect on Feb. 15, 2025, after three years of extensive community engagement. The plan incorporates feedback from thousands of people throughout Pierce County and outlines a vision to address affordable housing, conservation and climate change, and vital services in rural and urban areas.

The Pierce County Council passed 44 amendments to the legislation before adopting the final 2024 Comprehensive Plan on Dec. 3, 2024. County Executive Ryan Mello signed the new plan into law on Feb. 5, 2025. This plan is updated every 10 years to make sure the county can equitably serve a growing number of residents while preserving rural areas and natural resources.

Pierce County is the second-fastest growing county in Washington state. Since 2010, its population has grown by more than 130,000 people.

“The Comprehensive Plan is our 20-year vision for growth and building healthy communities throughout Pierce County,” said Executive Mello. “Thank you to everyone who contributed to the Comprehensive Plan and to our community stakeholders for providing helpful feedback.”

Notable areas of focus in Pierce County’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan include:

‌ Supporting the Development of Affordable Housing Building more housing in areas close to transit. Supporting the development of attached and detached Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) in urban and rural areas. Diversifying the types of housing in Pierce County, including duplexes, cottages, row homes, and ADUs.

‌ Growing Job Opportunities Across Multiple Industries: Cultivating job growth in high-wage industries throughout Pierce County. Incentivizing the development of environmentally focused and sustainable industries. Supporting continued growth in manufacturing and industrial hubs, including the Frederickson Manufacturing/Industrial Center.

‌ Conserving Open Spaces and Addressing Climate Change Preserving up to 100,000 acres of forest and conserving more farms and open spaces in Pierce County’s rural areas. Planting and preserving trees in urban areas. Growing agricultural tourism opportunities. Protecting Pierce County shorelines and streams. Increasing the use of solar panels throughout the County.

‌ A Focus on Equitable Transportation Options: Creating a more accessible transportation system that makes it easier for residents to choose public transit, walk, bike, or roll. Continuing to safely operate and maintain Pierce County’s roads, ferry system, and airports.

‌ Serving Families in Rural Communities Updating regulations to expand access to daycare facilities in rural communities. Supporting the development of urgent care clinics. Preserving the character of Pierce County’s rural communities.



Pierce County staff are now developing the codes and regulations that align with the Comprehensive Plan’s high-level policies. Their work will continue through the spring.

To view the 2024 Comprehensive Plan, visit PierceCountyWa.Gov/CompPlan.

