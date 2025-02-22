Pierce College recognized by Achieving the Dream as a 2025 Leader College of Distinction – The Suburban Times

Pierce College is proud to announce that it has been once-again designated a Leader College of Distinction by Achieving the Dream (ATD), a national nonprofit committed to advancing community colleges as accessible hubs of learning, credentialing, and economic mobility in their communities.

“With the help of Achieving the Dream, Pierce College remains committed to providing open, inclusive, and accessible educational opportunities to all those seeking to better their lives through learning,” said Pierce College Chancellor and CEO Julie White. “We are proud to recertify our status as an ATD Leader College of Distinction.”

ATD created the Leader College of Distinction award in 2018 to recognize colleges that have pursued and met challenging student success goals. Leader Colleges of Distinction must show improvement in three or more student outcome metrics, including at least one lagging indicator, such as completion or transfer with an earned baccalaureate, and at least two leading indicators, such as fall-to-fall persistence and credit completion rate. They are also required to show they have reduced equity gaps in at least two metrics for at least two student groups. These requirements recognize and motivate sustained and proactive reform efforts that result in greater improvements in student success and equity.

In 2012, Pierce College joined the ATD Network, made up of more than 300 colleges committed to supporting student success at their institutions and promoting economic vitality throughout their communities. In 2017, Pierce College received ATD’s Leah Meyer Austin Award, its highest distinction, recognizing colleges that demonstrate outstanding achievement in creating a culture of evidence-based improvement, systemic institutional change, and equity.

In 2023, ATD named Pierce College to their inaugural Community Vibrancy Cohort – a group of 17 community colleges who work together to think bigger and act urgently to address systemic inequities and create more economically vibrant communities. Over the last thirteen years, the focus of our work with ATD has evolved but has always supported our mission to create quality educational opportunities for a diverse community of learners to thrive in an evolving world.

“We are proud to recognize our 2025 Leader Colleges and Leader Colleges of Distinction for their extraordinary commitment to student success,” said Dr. Karen A. Stout, president and CEO of Achieving the Dream. “These colleges exemplify excellence within the ATD Network, achieving measurable gains in student outcomes and fostering impactful change within their institutions and communities. Their dedication to using data-informed approaches to create meaningful opportunities for students and their communities serves as a powerful example for all institutions of higher education and especially for those in the ATD Network.”