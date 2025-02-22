Letter: Ban JROTC – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Alderete.

In our schools, where young minds are meant to learn the art of questioning authority and embracing the complexity of human experience, the presence of Junior ROTC is a stark contradiction to these ideals. This program, designed to inculcate a militaristic mindset, pushes the notion that violence is an acceptable solution once diplomacy fails—a notion that has been used to justify brutal acts of killing throughout history.

By introducing teenagers to a worldview where the defined enemy must be eliminated, we risk teaching them that conflict can only be resolved through violence. This black-and-white perspective, one where under some circumstances killing is sanctioned and under others it is not, undermines the moral and ethical development that education should foster. Instead of nurturing critical thinking, empathy, and an understanding of the power of nonviolent resistance, Junior ROTC reinforces obedience and the glorification of force.

History is replete with examples where such uncritical acceptance of military ideology has led to devastating consequences. As students, who are still forming their values and beliefs, are exposed to these lessons too early, they become susceptible to accepting authority without question. The mature citizenry that democracy demands should be cultivated through thoughtful discourse and reflection, not through early indoctrination into a system of violence.

I believe that military training and ideology, in any form that endorses killing as a means to an end, should be reserved for adulthood—when individuals are fully capable of critical self-reflection and can bear the moral weight of such choices.