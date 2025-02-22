5 Things To Know When Your Child With Disabilities Turns 18 – The Suburban Times

When your child turns 18 years old, they legally become an adult. This is an important time to consider their financial future – especially if they need additional care into adulthood. Here are 5 things that may help you prepare for this milestone:

1. Health and Welfare Decision-making

When your child legally becomes an adult, you can no longer make certain decisions for them about their health and welfare. However, you can stay involved throughour Representative Payee program. Social Security will determine who best serves as a representative payee for your child’s benefits. To learn more about the Representative Payee program, read our webpage at www.ssa.gov/payee/index.htm. Please note Social Security does not recognize power of attorney.

2. Changes in Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Eligibility

SSI provides monthly payments to adults and children with disabilities, as well as people 65 and older, who have little or no income and resources.

If your child receives SSI, when they turn 18 we will review their eligibility for continued SSI payments based on the disability rules for adults. For more information, please review the publication, What You Need To Know About Your Supplemental Security Income (SSI) When You Turn 18 at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-11005.pdf. Please be sure to review this with your child. We also encourage you to check out Social Security’s Youth Toolkit webpage at www.ssa.gov/youth.

3. Education Transitions

If your child attends school, they have a few options to continue their education, such as pursuing:

A diploma : They may pursue further education in college or trade programs with an Individualized Education Program (IEP). More information on the IEP is available at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-64-118.pdf.

: They may pursue further education in college or trade programs with an Individualized Education Program (IEP). More information on the IEP is available at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-64-118.pdf. A certificate : They may have the opportunity to continue in a transitional program in their high school even after they complete their senior year. Most are permitted to remain until they turn 22.

: They may have the opportunity to continue in a transitional program in their high school even after they complete their senior year. Most are permitted to remain until they turn 22. Employment: Local Vocational Rehabilitation Services can assist with employment options during pre-graduation IEP meetings.

4. Support for Living Arrangements

Once your child turns 18, they may choose or qualify for different living arrangements depending on the services they already receive. If your child receives therapy services at school, how will they receive them once they leave? They could receive them through a Medicaid waiver or private insurance.

Qualification for respite services may also look different. Respite services allow family caregivers time to step away from their duties. It is essential you understand all the benefits and options available to your child after they complete high schooland beforedeciding on living arrangements and services.

5. Financial Protections

Special Needs Trust : Update estate planning documents beforeyour child turns 18. Otherwise, inheritance may terminate your child’s governmental benefits.

: Update estate planning documents beforeyour child turns 18. Otherwise, inheritance may terminate your child’s governmental benefits. ABLE Account: You can deposit funds into this account up to a certain limit each year. However, there are limits on what its funding covers. More information on ABLE accounts is available at www.ssa.gov/payee/able_accounts.htm.

The above is informational only and does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of ABLE products or ABLE organizations by the Social Security Administration. There may be other financial options that could be a better fit for some individuals. You must use your best judgement to determine which option is best for your situation.

Children receiving benefits on a parent’s record may continue to receive those benefits until age 19 if they’re a full-time elementary or secondary school student. People who have a disability that began before age 22 may also be eligible to receive child’s benefits at any age. For more information, please review the publication, Benefits for Children at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10085.pdf. As your child enters adulthood, consider these issues while you navigate their financial future.

Please share this information with your friends and loved ones who may need it.