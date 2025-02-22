2024-25 CPSD #SuperSchoolShoutOut – Oakbrook Elementary School – The Suburban Times

This week, we showed our #CPSDPride by giving a #SuperSchoolShoutout to to Oakbrook Elementary School paraeducator Silvija Holmquist and fifth grader Anaiah Ward.

Holmquist became a paraeducator after volunteering at Oakbrook as a parent and substitute teaching. She now works with students of all grade levels, including her two children in fifth and second grade, to support everyday activities, such as drop-off and pick-up, bus lines, lunch and recess support, and other needs that arise throughout the day.

“We’re the support system for students and teachers,” Holmquist said. “Teachers can’t give individual support to each student, so we’re the catch-all that helps make sure everyone is supported and things run smoothly.”

Oakbrook is unique because it is open concept, and everyone must work together. Holmquist is a lifelong learner and enjoys collaborating with others to keep growing in her own role. “We rely on each other, and we’re such a cohesive team,” she said. “Everyone has a role to help these kids thrive.”

Anaiah has attended Oakbrook since kindergarten and loves being a helper at her school. “I like to listen and follow directions,” she said. “I try to lead by example and like to participate in things like being a lunchroom helper.”

Anaiah is proud of the progress she has made academically this year and can’t wait to learn more. “I’ve grown so much in writing, and it helps me express my feelings,” she said. “You can see how descriptive I am when I write. Also, I’m proud of how I’ve grown in math, because if I was still in fourth grade, I wouldn’t know how to do any of this. Converting fractions to decimals and decimals to fractions is intense.”

In her free time, Anaiah enjoys playing badminton and art. She’s inspired by cute characters like Hello Kitty, and when she grows up, she hopes to become an artist who creates her own unique characters.

