 Time is Running Out! Apply for the Be the Spark Scholarship by February 27 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Time is Running Out! Apply for the Be the Spark Scholarship by February 27

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Sarah LaBrusca, Lakeview Light & Power.

If you’re a student with dreams of furthering your education and want some help funding it, this is your chance. The Be the Spark Scholarship deadline is almost here- applications are due by February 27.

Lakeview Light & Power is awarding three $3,000 scholarship to students who are ready to take their education to the next level. Whether you’re going to community college, university, or trade/technical school, this scholarship can help you.

Time is running out, but there’s still a chance to apply. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by- print an application (please review eligibility requirements) at www.lakeviewlight.com/community/scholarships and return it to the office of Lakeview Light & Power by 5:30pm on February 27 to be considered.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.