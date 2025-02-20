Time is Running Out! Apply for the Be the Spark Scholarship by February 27 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sarah LaBrusca, Lakeview Light & Power.

If you’re a student with dreams of furthering your education and want some help funding it, this is your chance. The Be the Spark Scholarship deadline is almost here- applications are due by February 27.

Lakeview Light & Power is awarding three $3,000 scholarship to students who are ready to take their education to the next level. Whether you’re going to community college, university, or trade/technical school, this scholarship can help you.

Time is running out, but there’s still a chance to apply. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by- print an application (please review eligibility requirements) at www.lakeviewlight.com/community/scholarships and return it to the office of Lakeview Light & Power by 5:30pm on February 27 to be considered.