The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Valley Cities Selected as Blue Star Families Outpost – The Suburban Times

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Valley Cities Selected as Blue Star Families Outpost

Submitted by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Valley Cities.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Valley Cities is proud to announce its selection as a Blue Star Families Outpost. This partnership will enhance our ability to support military families in Lakewood, the Tacoma region and throughout the state of Washington with new programs and events designed to foster community and connections.

“We are honored to join the Blue Star Families network,” said Dr. Nichole Ayres, Clinic Director of The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Valley Cities. “This partnership will allow us to expand our services and better meet the needs of military families in our community.”

The Cohen Clinic at Valley Cities provides confidential, high-quality therapy, and local referral support services to post-9/11 veterans, active-duty service members (with Tricare referral), National Guard and Reserves, and their family members, including spouse or partner, children, parents, siblings, caregivers and others. Care is available regardless of discharge status, role while in uniform, or combat experience. Insurance or ability to pay will never be a barrier to care.

For more information, visit cohen.valleycities.org.

