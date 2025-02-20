Nobles bill to clarify tax treatment for Pilates, gymnastics facilities heard in committee – The Suburban Times

A bill to adjust the tax classification of Pilates studios and gymnastics facilities was heard in the Senate Ways & Means Committee Tuesday.

Senate Bill 5411, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), would modify the state tax code to distinguish these facilities from traditional fitness centers. Under current law, Pilates studios and gymnastics facilities are taxed the same as large gyms, despite their focus on structured instruction rather than general facility access.

“These businesses operate differently than large fitness clubs, yet they’re taxed the same way,” Nobles said. “This bill provides a straightforward fix to ensure they are classified appropriately, making the tax code more accurate and fair for small business owners.”

Follow its progress here.