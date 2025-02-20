 Letter: Observe Well the Birds – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: Observe Well the Birds

· · Leave a Comment ·

Along the shore they were gathered, and, as we slowly approached, they waded into the water, wondering perhaps at our intentions.

With perhaps a wary eye, they paddled away then, one flapping its wings furiously in takeoff, the others gathering speed on the water, disturbing its surface in the early morning stillness, creating rivulets in their wake.

First the one, then another, and soon the entirety were winging their way heavenward, soaring to places we could not go, but beholding beauty we nevertheless, with them, from our vantage point, could see – the mountain, the sunrise.

And then, from the sky above, came that iconic sound geese make in flight. Their honk is a call, it is said, “to keep the flock together while also preserving its unity.”

Ryan Julian writes, “The honking serves as a sort of motivation for the other geese, encouraging them to maintain the pace as well as letting them know where to go.”

Of these beautiful creatures of the heavens Barnes wrote, “they have no anxiety about the supply of their wants; they meet the coming light of the morning with their songs.”

That we could do so well.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

DuPont Historical Museum.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.