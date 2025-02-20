Hundreds to Walk in Solidarity with the Unhoused in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – More than one hundred people will be walking in Tacoma on Saturday evening, Feb. 22, stepping outside the warmth and comfort of their homes to shine a light of compassion on behalf of those who are unhoused in Pierce County.

“Coldest Night of the Year” is an international event held annually since 2011 in more than 250 cities across Canada and the United States; the Tacoma event is the first to be held in the western US. Participants will walk through the cold and dark to declare their concern for people who have no home, for those whose days are a battle to house and feed their families, and whose nights are filled with fear and frustration.

The Tacoma event will be held at Wright Park, 501 South I Street, Tacoma 98405. Registration begins at 4:00 pm along South I Street near the corner of South 5th Street; the Walk begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 6:00 pm with the serving of warm soup. Donations are being collected by the walkers to fund critical services through Associated Ministries, a local nonprofit that serves and supports vulnerable families and individuals in Pierce County.

Associated Ministries’ Executive Director Michael Yoder says, “Each step we take brings someone closer to safety, health and home, as we raise resources and awareness that leads to the transformation of lives. We walk humbly, realizing that anyone can lose their footing and then lose everything else. Coldest Night of the Year is a new aspect of our ongoing commitment to support our most vulnerable neighbors. It is an honor to rally our community to come together in this meaningful and life-changing way.”

To learn more about donating or participating, visit www.associatedministries.org Coldest Night of the Year – Associated Ministriesor call Michele Cotton at 253-426-1507.