 CPSD Learning With Superintendent Banner – Episode #2

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

CPSD Learning With Superintendent Banner – Episode #2

·

Get your thinking caps on for the continuation of our video series, Learning With Superintendent Banner, where the superintendent meets with CPSD students to learn about their interests and plans for the future. 

In the second video of this series, “Episode #2: The Road to Graduation,” Banner met with Dower Elementary School and Hudtloff Middle School students at Lakes High School to learn about their goals, what being “future ready” means to them, how they’re preparing for their future and the importance of graduating. 

You can watch the first two videos and all upcoming videos in this series on our YouTube playlist.

