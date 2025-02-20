 Be a Part of the Conversation – The Suburban Times

If you want straight-from-the-source information on what is happening in the City of University Place, make a point to attend or tune in to City Council meetings on the first and third Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m.

Get the latest information from City staff on issues related to public safety, parks, economic development and more. Listen to Council Members’ questions and ask your own.

Watch this brief video to learn more, including how to watch meetings live from your own home. See your local government at work and add your voice to the conversation.

