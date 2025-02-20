2025 WA State Spring Fair Photo Competition – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Photographic Society.

Have a great image? Why not enter it into the 2025 WA State Spring Fair Photo Competition and get a chance to win cash prizes and ribbons! All photos will be exhibited at the Spring Fair held on April 10-13 and 17-20.

Amateur photographers who derive less than 50% of their income from photos are eligible to enter. Images can be any subject that is suitable for a family fair. People can enter up to 7 images. (Entry fees are $10 per photo). Entry requirements and forms available at www.tacomaphoto.org.

All photographs and entry fees must be received by Thursday, March 27.

(Discounts for printing fair photos and drop off locations are available at Robi’s Camera in Lakewood, Speedy EPhoto in Tacoma, Glazers’ Camera in Seattle and Kenmore Camera. Prints also accepted at the WA State Fair office in Puyallup. For more info, visit www.tacomaphoto.org.