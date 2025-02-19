Steilacoom’s Walker graduates, earns honor roll at Wichita State University – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom”s Kaylor E Walker earned a spot on the Wichita State University (WSU) Honor Roll for the Fall 2024 semester. Walker was also on of more than 1,240 students to graduate WSU in the Fall 2024 semester.

