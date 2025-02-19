Raise a Glass for a Great Cause: Lakewood Rotary’s “Sip, Savor, Celebrate” Returns April 12 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Rotary Club.

The Lakewood Rotary Club invites the community to an unforgettable evening of fine wines, craft beers, and delectable cuisine at the annual “Sip, Savor, Celebrate” Wine and Beer Festival on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at the McGavick Center in Lakewood, WA.

This highly anticipated event features a vibrant showcase of local wine, beer, and cider vendors, offering attendees a chance to taste and discover their new favorites. Complementing the evening’s festivities is a record-breaking highlight: Pierce County’s largest charcuterie board, setting the stage for an indulgent buffet featuring succulent salmon and baron of beef.

Beyond the delicious fare and drinks, guests can take part in an exciting auction filled with exclusive experiences, unique items, and community-driven opportunities. All proceeds from this special evening will support Lakewood Rotary’s impactful programs, including Little Free Pantries, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and the club’s Community Concerns grants, which benefit a variety of local causes.

“We invite everyone to bring their friends, enjoy an incredible night out, and be part of something bigger—helping us uplift and support those in need throughout our community,” said Connie Coleman-Lacadie, Fundraising Co-Chair and member of the Lakewood Rotary Club Board of Directors.

Tickets are available now at www.lakewoodrotary.com. Secure yours today and join us in making a difference, one sip at a time!

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact:

Hank Kerns at hank@newtacoma.com.