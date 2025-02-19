 Raise a Glass for a Great Cause: Lakewood Rotary’s “Sip, Savor, Celebrate” Returns April 12 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Raise a Glass for a Great Cause: Lakewood Rotary’s “Sip, Savor, Celebrate” Returns April 12

· · Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Lakewood Rotary Club.

The Lakewood Rotary Club invites the community to an unforgettable evening of fine wines, craft beers, and delectable cuisine at the annual “Sip, Savor, Celebrate” Wine and Beer Festival on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at the McGavick Center in Lakewood, WA.

This highly anticipated event features a vibrant showcase of local wine, beer, and cider vendors, offering attendees a chance to taste and discover their new favorites. Complementing the evening’s festivities is a record-breaking highlight: Pierce County’s largest charcuterie board, setting the stage for an indulgent buffet featuring succulent salmon and baron of beef.

Beyond the delicious fare and drinks, guests can take part in an exciting auction filled with exclusive experiences, unique items, and community-driven opportunities. All proceeds from this special evening will support Lakewood Rotary’s impactful programs, including Little Free Pantries, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and the club’s Community Concerns grants, which benefit a variety of local causes.

“We invite everyone to bring their friends, enjoy an incredible night out, and be part of something bigger—helping us uplift and support those in need throughout our community,” said Connie Coleman-Lacadie, Fundraising Co-Chair and member of the Lakewood Rotary Club Board of Directors.

Tickets are available now at www.lakewoodrotary.com. Secure yours today and join us in making a difference, one sip at a time!

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact:
Hank Kerns at hank@newtacoma.com.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College. Your Future Starts Here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.