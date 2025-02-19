Rachel Rippl named Head of School at Charles Wright Academy – The Suburban Times

Rachel Rippl.

Tacoma, WA – An exciting new era is officially underway at one of Tacoma’s leading independent academic institutions, Charles Wright Academy, as the school’s Board of Trustees has named acclaimed educator Rachel Rippl as Head of School.

Charles Wright is an inclusive, liberal arts community serving more than 550 students in preschool through 12th grade. As one of the premier schools in the Pacific Northwest, CWA regularly sends its graduates to the best colleges and universities in the country.

Rippl has been serving as interim Head of School since fall of last year after the passing of Interim Head Chris Gorycki. The Seattle native has been a beloved fixture at CWA since joining the faculty in 2006. Rippl has served the CWA community over the last 20 years in numerous capacities including an English teacher, English department co-chair, and Middle School Director, leading into recent roles as Interim Upper School Director and Interim Head of School. Her husband is a first responder and they have two children who have each spent many years at CWA.

Rippl’s appointment follows extensive outreach to the CWA school community and widespread community engagement. The Board of Trustees conducted a comprehensive survey to the entire community of families, faculty, staff, and alumni with overwhelming participation. Rippl shared, “It’s a great privilege to be chosen as the next leader of our school. For many years, I’ve learned from the educators and leaders who have gone before me. Each one of them has helped anchor the belief that we are stronger together. As we center ourselves on our mission, vision, and values, it provides the opportunity to engage in fearless inquiry to question, reflect, and grow into an even stronger institution that leads the next generation into the future with confidence.”

According to newly appointed Board member, Wendy Cochran, the responses, engagement, and participation of educators, families and alumni of the community survey were overwhelming. “We know our entire community is passionate, dedicated, thoughtful, and vested in CWA, their children, and the school’s legacy. They play a vital role in shaping the future. As a Board we felt it critical that the entire CWA community be involved in selecting the next Head of School.”

Board member, Emily Happy, states “An unprecedented 94% of survey respondents feel that Rachel has the ability to be a strong Head of School and that 100% of faculty and staff respondents feel the same is a real testament to her character and successful leadership over the past two decades at CWA. Rachel is known for digging in with a smile, and we are excited to see her expertise and insightful innovation lead us into the future.”

The Board praised Rippl’s accomplishments in her interim role, including building morale and

community, addressing complicated enrollment issues with creativity, and leading CWA with confidence. The Board also cited Rippl’s long-standing dedication and accomplishments at CWA, her extensive knowledge of all facets of the entire school community, and the clear trust she has built with students, family, and staff.

Another newly appointed Board member, as well as longtime Charles Wright educator, former Lower School and Middle School Director, Diane Hunt, says that “This is a new and exciting chapter for CWA. You can feel a revitalized energy this school year. And we are getting a flood of support for Rachel, as well as interest from families and educators wanting to join this great school community.”

About Charles Wright Academy

We embrace an intentional culture that champions everyone’s full participation as their authentic selves in all of the opportunities that comprise the Charles Wright experience. This includes supporting each community member’s understanding of their own identities and acceptance of the identities of others. By doing so, we empower everyone at Charles Wright to connect, learn, grow, and achieve.