Nobles bill to require AANHPI history in schools heard in committee – The Suburban Times

Nobles bill to require AANHPI history in schools heard in committee

A bill to ensure Washington students learn about Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) history was heard in the Senate Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee Tuesday. 

Senate Bill 5574, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), would direct the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to adopt AANHPI history learning standards by Sept. 1, 2028, and require all public schools to incorporate the curriculum beginning in the 2029-30 school year. The bill also establishes an AANHPI History Advisory Committee to support curriculum development and educator training. 

“For too long, AANHPI history has been missing from our classrooms, leaving students without a full understanding of the people and communities who have shaped our state,” Nobles said. “At a time when hate crimes and discrimination are rising, education is one of the most powerful tools we have to foster understanding, build inclusion, and strengthen our shared future.”  

Follow the bill’s progress here

