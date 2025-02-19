Letter: Transformation – The Suburban Times

Very early in the morning – our fingers numb from the frigid air, vapors of our breath hanging as if frozen before our unfeeling faces – we were drawn irresistibly to stand immobile, not because we’d been transformed into ice sculptures but because eminent, and conspicuous and glorious was the mountain.

From inky blackness, the mountain appeared at first barely distinguishable from the forested far shore, but then, ever so slowly, as the sky brightened with the rising sun’s orange hues, the mountain’s rugged rocks and white glaciers took center stage.

Above all, the mountain was majesty on display.

Ellicott, commenting on Psalm 36:6, writes “The majesty of the hills has often suggested the supremacy of right over wrong, the calm of the infinite sea has often soothed agitated souls.”

As the heavens are at such times transformed from darkness to light, so often in such settings is transformed the heart.