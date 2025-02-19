Letter: Book Banning – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Alderete.

Banning books in high schools is a detrimental practice that undermines education, restricts critical thinking, and deprives students of the opportunity to explore diverse perspectives. At its core, education is about expanding minds and fostering intellectual curiosity. By censoring certain books, we limit students’ exposure to challenging ideas and deny them the chance to develop their own informed opinions.

Books often serve as windows into different cultures, historical events, and societal issues. When we ban them, we rob students of the opportunity to understand complex subjects such as racism, inequality, mental health, or personal identity. Shielding young people from these realities does not protect them—it simply leaves them unprepared to engage with the world as informed, empathetic citizens.

Furthermore, banning books sets a dangerous precedent for intellectual freedom. High school students are at a crucial age where they are forming their beliefs and values. Suppressing literature sends the message that some ideas are too dangerous to be examined, discouraging students from questioning authority or thinking critically. This practice stifles creativity and diminishes the value of free expression, which is fundamental to a healthy democracy.

Lastly, many books that are banned contain valuable life lessons. Classics like To Kill a Mockingbird or The Catcher in the Rye challenge students to reflect on morality, justice, and human relationships. Denying access to these stories not only diminishes their education but also their emotional and social growth. Instead of banning books, schools should encourage thoughtful discussion, promoting understanding rather than fear of difficult topics. Thank you, Miss Branick for exposing me to so many controversial books.