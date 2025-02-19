In the Book Nook with … Gary W. Bryant – The Suburban Times

Author Gary W. Bryant

Author Gary W. Bryant from London, Kentucky, works as a Telecom Major Account Manager. He began writing when he was nine years old but stopped writing after college. He resumed three years ago, publishing his first book in 2022. He is a member of an Indie Author Group on Facebook. When Gary isn’t writing, he is into sports, reading, movies, travel, and theater.

Which genres do you cover?

Gary W. Bryant: Mystery

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Gary W. Bryant: Ace Johnson: Things Aren’t What They Seem. A young man stands accused of murder. A group of the young man’s friends approaches Ace Johnson and asks the retired detective to help prove their friend’s innocence. Ace grows ever closer to the teens as he seeks to untangle the case fraught with deception.

At which book events can readers find you?

Gary W. Bryant: Future booksigning? Recheck

Gary Bryant’s latest novel

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Gary W. Bryant: I held the launch/signing for the book on October 26th at a church youth building. The highlight of that event was the reading of character lines by the five teens who appeared in the book as fictional characters.

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Gary W. Bryant: Everyone has a purpose. We all need to find what that purpose is for us as individuals.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Gary W. Bryant: My writing instructor from college, Gurney Norman, still lives in my head. I learned much from this man, a writing legend in Kentucky.

Do you have any specific writing habits?

Gary W. Bryant: Funny, but I typically write better if there is a lot of distractions. The distractions force me to focus. If I don’t have them, I create distractions in my head.

Gary Bryant’s novel debut

What are you currently working on?

Gary W. Bryant: I am currently working on the third and what I believe to be the last book of this series, tentatively titled Missing. It’s about a girl whose older sister leaves town, then suddenly stops communicating. Once again, someone asks Ace to open the case. Also, I am currently converting my books into a serial, theatrical audio podcast. The first episode will likely be available on Spotify late spring or early summer.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Gary W. Bryant: I’m reading a book titled Dreams Do Come True by Brittany Lepore.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Gary W. Bryant: Write, that sounds simple, but for so long I didn’t do it. Also, don’t try to achieve perfection with each word. Just tell the story.

You can find Gary W. Bryant’s books on Amazon.