Habitat’s Changing Lives Luncheon, March 4 – The Suburban Times

Habitat for Humanity announcement.

Come join us on March 4 at noon for a wonderful event filled with food, community faces, and one of the last direct addresses from our beloved CEO Maureen Fife before her retirement in June! Registration closes on February 21, so register before it’s too late. While tickets to the Luncheon are completely free, guests will be asked to make a meaningful donation to support our mission.

When: Tuesday, March 4, 2025 12-1 PM (Doors will open at 11:30 AM)

Where: Hotel Murano, 1313 Market St, Tacoma, WA 98402

Come solo or bring some friends! We look forward to seeing your beautiful faces at this impactful event.