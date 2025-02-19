Baroque meets Mexican: A concert with Tembembe Ensemble, March 16 – The Suburban Times

Tembembe Ensamble Continuo returns to the Puget Sound region to combine music of the Spanish and Mexican Baroque guitar with today’s traditional Mexican songs. Their program, Un Fandango Barroco (A Baroque Fandango), demonstrates how and why Baroque and Traditional expressions are two faces of the same coin, distant in time and close in spirit.

Sunday, March 16 | 3 – 5 pm

General admission $30. Discounts available.

Tembembe Ensamble Continuo has earned praise in Mexico, the Americas, Europe, and Asia for their truly novel interpretation of this flourishing music. In 2024, Harvard University awarded the group its Christoph Wolff Distinguished Scholar Residency.

Lakewold Gardens is pleased to partner with Early Music Seattle, the premier presenter of early music in the area, for this performance in the style of its earlier chamber music concerts in an intimate house setting. Reserve your spot today for this unique opportunity in the South Sound!