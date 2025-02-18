WPFR Extends FBC Petition Deadline – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is extending its Fire Benefit Charge (FBC) Petition for Adjustment period to Friday, Feb. 28.

The district has been made aware that some residents have not yet received their tax statements. By pushing the deadline one week further, we hope to give property owners more time to review the changes.

According to the Pierce County Assessor-Treasurer’s Office, tax statements for 2025 have been mailed out. Statements are also posted online. You can view them on the Pierce County Assessor-Treasurer’s website.

On Nov. 5, 2024, voters in West Pierce decided to adopt a new methodology for funding the fire department.

A special panel will review any petitions and make recommendations to the Board of Fire Commissioners, which will decide on any adjustments. Action will take place at the next regularly scheduled board meeting, March 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Your presence at the hearing is not required, and your petition will be considered without your attendance.

To submit a petition or find more information about the FBC, visit westpierce.org/fbc/. There, you’ll find a comprehensive list of answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs).