Maina Named to Mercy College of Health Sciences Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

Jane Maina of University Place has been named to the President’s List for the Fall 2024 quarter and semester terms at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa. To qualify for this academic recognition, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) at least 3.75 for a minimum of six semester credit hours or four quarter credit hours in their most recent term.

To learn more about the health science programs offered at Mercy College, visit our website at http://www.mchs.edu. Mercy College is the only Catholic college in Central Iowa and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.