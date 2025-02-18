Letter: Why it’s so hard to have a discussion about land use? – The Suburban Times

One of the big challenges of talking about land use is that people talk at cross-purposes to each other. It’s almost as if the system is designed to create confusion and ensure money-making projects go through. But it also makes it personally frustrating for people concerned about land use. Let me explain.

For Exhibit 1 we turn to the recent decision by the Hearing Examiner to permit what I call the Barnes and Noble apartments.

The City of Lakewood’s hearing examiner – basically, a one-person combination of planning commission and city council – recently issued a decision about the 309 apartments planned for the Barnes and Noble site.

If you’re ever going to raise an issue about development, the hearing examiner decision has a very clear message. I encourage you to read it here. Yes, I know it’s long: https://cityoflakewood.us/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/10185-City-of-Lakewood-Alliance-Planned-Development.pdf

The hearing examiner notes that dozens of members of the community raised concerns about all the traffic that is going to be coming into this area two miles from I-5. And she basically said, twice, that the developer had a PROFESSIONAL TRAFFIC STUDY and neighbors and other concerned citizens did not.

The PROFESSIONAL TRAFFIC STUDY calculated that, by sheer coincidence, the Barnes and Noble that is going away from that particular lot generates just as much traffic as the planned apartments with 473 parking spaces. So – well there you go, no legitimate neighborhood concern to consider.

This is really funny enough to be on Parks and Rec or another TV show. The Barnes and Noble is just moving (thank God, as it’s a great place). So we’re going to have that existing traffic from the bookstore AND the cumulative traffic from the apartments. That is what you citizens were trying to say. However, you did not have a PROFESSIONAL TRAFFIC STUDY.

The other thing that’s a little odd is the amazing coincidence that a Barnes and Noble generates as much traffic as 473 apartment parking spaces. This is something I did not know. Presumably many people who live at the B&N apartments will have jobs. So get this. Apparently Barnes and Noble customers are super active during the morning commute, let’s call that 6 to 9, as well as during the evening commute, 4 to 6:30.

That’s pretty fascinating, since the Barnes and Noble is open 10 to 8. Maybe the evening commute squares up, but I’m surprised the customers start arriving at 6:30 in the morning.

Or – just maybe there’s a difference between a bookstore and a 309-unit apartment complex. But that cannot be so, since the developers, backed by City Hall, have a PROFESSIONAL TRAFFIC STUDY.

In case you’re wondering, I’m putting that in capital letters because clearly this study is more important than taxpayers and other voters.

Average citizens do not have access to thousands of dollars to pay for traffic studies. I’m not sure who they would hire, as any traffic engineer in their right mind is going to do business with money-making housing developers, not average citizens who just care about their neighborhoods and community.

I should also note, the developer did reduce the number of units originally proposed, and let’s be real – that giant empty parking lot was never going to be permanently maintained so we could teach our kids to drive there. Something was going to happen. I’m just talking about the disconnect in my example between the decision and citizens.

So this is what we’re up against

It’s really important that advocates for sensible growth understand the odds are stacked against you. You have two choices – one, find the money for expensive studies and an attorney. Two – Don’t be intimidated. You need to steel yourself. The people making money are going to have the money and connections that often carry the day.

It doesn’t mean you give up. Someone has to advocate for Lakewood, and I hope that’s you.

Be proud to advocate for common sense

Look, anyone with a brain knows that the Barnes & Noble apartments and the moved store are going to cumulatively add traffic to downtown, giving weight to neighbors’ concerns. You may not have a PROFESSIONAL TRAFFIC STUDY but you know it.

You need to keep advocating for sensible growth and development, to everyone you meet. The city belongs to citizens, and it always will — even if we don’t have a PROFESSIONAL TRAFFIC STUDY. We have common sense and a passion for Lakewood, and that should matter as well.

Exhibit 2 – trying to dodge the tough conversation downtown

Here’s another example of how people confuse each other. You all know I’ve been raising an alarm about a proposed tax incentive that would create a financial reason for landowners to displace small business.

My neighbors have raised concern about the zoning that makes it possible – the idea that we want to pack 5,000 more people two miles from I-5 in what the city calls downtown.

If you go to City Hall, they will express dismay that anyone talks about anything besides the tax incentive. The tax incentive is not about zoning, they say. The zoning decision is all done, thank you, apparently personally dictated by Jesus and even written in the Bible somewhere.

So here is what is going on: The city approved a downtown subarea plan in 2018 and reaffirmed it last year. I don’t think me and my neighbors fully understood what it means, for one thing, that it’s a plan in search of a vision – and how it could displace small businesses.

But we do understand the tax incentive – the manifestation of the downtown plan. And that’s what is getting people out to talk about, yes, the tax incentive, but also the downtown plan.

City Hall will tell you that people testifying about the tax incentive should stick to talking about the tax incentive.

The community of Lakewood – and by that, I mean taxpayers, business and homeowners, are waking up to what the downtown plan actually means. So if they bring up concerns, I would humbly suggest the city should listen.

Because if you got a downtown plan that City Hall is thrilled about, and citizens are dubious about – is that maybe something to be concerned about?

Do the citizens matter?

I guess we will find out.