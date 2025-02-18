From Being Ignored to Being Best Friends – The Suburban Times

A Short Story…

Cloria Gerry Artwork by Dr Johnny Wow

Did you ever have friends you felt sorry for? They had certain habits . . . a funny voice, odd movements or reactions that just made you cringe. They joined in singing and they were always off key. People might just keep away from them but they became your friends and you got use to them . . . even enjoyed them, but still you pushed them just a bit to the rear in any celebration.

I had two and have known them offhand for years: Gerry, now an old man, and Cloria, a woman that had been around a party or two or forty.

The old man was someone who played clarinet a long time ago in band.

He wasn’t tone-deaf, he was tone dead.

Luckily at Clover Park there was a varsity band. He was helpful and played his clarinet very, very softly and cheered loudly for our team. I actually saw him at the dances with no rhythm. That hadn’t changed. He usually danced with girls that were pretty much like him. Both he and the girls had a nice time.

Gerry hadn’t really changed. As someone who would run and get you a pop or popcorn if you wanted it, while others watched the games. He was always in the middle of any returning students to celebrate old times.

Cloria was the daughter of a captain at Fort Lewis until he was sent to California. She was one of those who never said no – but that’s a guess. She had a great voice and a nice look. I think she was like one of those skilled people who could sing almost any song she had ever heard, as long as it involved alcohol or sex.

I don’t know how these two met, but now they’re two of my best friends. They have a great marriage. They are the kindest people you could ever imagine. Gerry worked his way up the Washington State government ladder. He wasn’t that well known when it came to voting, but Gerry knew the right people and knew what bells to ring.

Cloria never got onto the Hit Parade but when she moved back to Washington, she met Gerry again and all bets were over. The two hit it off and she is happy with him and he with her. Both are involved with many charities in our community.

People change . . . or perhaps the world changes and we all just get caught up in a new reality. Sharing helps quite a bit, too. We never really know people until we talk with them and learn to enjoy their company.