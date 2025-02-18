Dance Theatre Northwest Announces Auditions for Prestigious Jr. Ensemble Program – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sarah Witherup.

University Place, WA—Dance Theatre Northwest (DTNW) is excited to invite talented young dancers to audition for its renowned Jr. Ensemble Program, specifically designed for those aged 9-19 who aspire to excel in classical ballet. Auditions are scheduled for Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 8:50 a.m., at the DTNW studios located at 2811 Bridgeport Way West #24, University Place, WA 98466.

The Jr. Ensemble Program at DTNW offers focused, advanced training in classical ballet under the leadership of Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, DTNW Artistic Director. Melanie’s distinguished career includes performing with The Huntington Dance Ensemble, later known as Ballet Repertory, in New York. Her professional dance repertoire spans leading roles in ballet classics such as Paquita, Pas De Quatre, La Bayadere (Kingdom of The Shades), and Pas de Dix (Act III Raymonda).

“Through the Jr. Ensemble Program, we aim to nurture a deep appreciation and technical proficiency in classical ballet,” says Melanie Kirk-Stauffer. “Our comprehensive training program not only develops technique and artistic expression but also prepares students for future opportunities in dance, fostering a lifelong passion for this art form.”

Melanie brings over 30 years of experience in leading ballet programs. She has studied numerous dance forms, including Horton, Luigi, Cunningham, and Graham techniques. She has choreographed for various dance groups, served as a fitness expert on TV, and received multiple awards and scholarships, including placements at prestigious institutions like the Joffrey and San Francisco Ballet schools.

Exceptional Performance Opportunities

A hallmark of our Jr. Ensemble Program is the unparalleled number of performance opportunities available to participants. We prioritize giving our dancers ample chances to perform in a variety of settings, from formal productions to community events. This exposure is crucial for developing stage presence and mastering the art of performance, providing our dancers with experiences that stand out in the dance community and beyond.

The program includes intensive training sessions every Saturday morning and requires participants to attend additional regular ballet classes throughout the week. This schedule ensures that students receive comprehensive training essential for their growth in classical ballet.

Dance Theatre Northwest is committed to providing high-quality dance education and fostering a nurturing environment supporting young dancers’ growth. The Jr. Ensemble emphasizes classical ballet training, which is fundamental for any dancer looking to pursue a serious career in dance.

Parents interested in more details about the Jr. Ensemble Program, including Melanie Kirk-Stauffer’s qualifications and the audition process, are encouraged to visit our website at DTNW.org.

Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity for your child to advance in the world of classical ballet at one of the most respected dance programs in the region. Join us and be part of a community dedicated to artistic excellence and growth.

A Commitment to Inclusivity

Dance Theatre Northwest is highly regarded for its inclusivity, actively welcoming dancers from a variety of racial and cultural backgrounds and all gender identities. The school champions diversity, believing it enriches the community and elevates the artistic process. DTNW’s policies ensure that every dancer, regardless of background, race, or gender identity, is given an equitable opportunity to showcase their talent and potentially join this premier program. This steadfast dedication to fostering an inclusive environment underscores the school’s commitment to excellence and diversity in dance.