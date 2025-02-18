Canyon Road Crackdown Round 2 – The Suburban Times

We’re back! But this time Deputy Cappetto takes us on an early morning ride-along, during the Canyon Road Emphasis, to see firsthand what the deputies are dealing with. Within a few minutes, it wasn’t hard to get traffic stops for excessive speeds and semi’s running red lights. 128 traffic infractions were handed out JUST ON TUESDAY, February 11.

