16th Annual Cops vs. Teachers Basketball game seeks auction donations – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Baron Coleman.

The 16th Annual Cops vs. Teachers Charity Basketball Game will be held April 18, 2025 at Lakes High School. Event organizers invite one-and-all to donate silent auction items and gift baskets.

Proceeds from the funds raised will support long-time Clover Park School District Teacher and Administrator, Tom Prentice.

Over 40 years, Tom has held formative and influential roles, including teaching grades four through six at Lake City elementary school from 1971 to 1978 and serving as principal across the various elementary schools within the Clover Park school district from 1978 to 2011.

Unfortunately, over the past few years, Tom was diagnosed with incurable ALS and now faces a challenging journey ahead. True to his nature as an educator, Tom has always prioritized others’ needs above his own. This year the committee unanimously chose to honor Tom in this event and we are excited to support him as he raises awareness for and supports the ALS Association of Washington.

This event is a fantastic opportunity to support our community while enjoying a fun and competitive basketball game. We are reaching out for your generous contributions for silent auction and raffle basket donations. When considering a donation, please indicate the contents of the basket, the donor business name or party donating, and the estimated cost of the item or basket. We in turn will advertise your place of business.

For more information about the event, visit CopsvsTeachers.com, email Baron Coleman at BaronColeman@comcast.net, or call or text 253-222-5287.