U-Haul Thief Caught After Hit-and-Run – The Suburban Times

U-Haul Thief Caught After Hit-and-Run

On February 5 around 1:00pm officers were dispatched to the 14000 block of Pacific Avenue South for a hit and run collision involving a U-Haul box truck and small sedan. The female driver of the U-Haul fled the scene on foot and the U-Haul had been confirmed stolen. Shortly after, another call came in stating there were 5 males who witnessed the crash and followed the female that fled.  One of our deputies was able to get to the location and take the female into custody. The female suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail for Possession of Stolen Property and the Hit and Run. Our deputies handle all types of intense calls, but for this deputy, it was just another day at the office. Great work Deputy Stutes!  

