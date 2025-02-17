Senate passes Nobles bill to increase voting access for uniform, overseas citizens – The Suburban Times

A bill to increase access to the ballot for uniform and overseas citizen voters passed the Senate Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Senate Bill 5017, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), aligns Washington’s election laws with national standards by adopting the Uniform Military and Overseas Voters Act (UMOVA). The bill maintains Washington’s automatic ballot delivery for these voters while improving the accuracy of voter rolls and ballot access.

“Washington has been a leader in expanding access to the ballot, and this bill continues that work by ensuring military and overseas voters can fully participate in our elections,” Nobles said. “Updating our processes to align with national standards strengthens our election system and reaffirms our commitment to making voting accessible and secure for every eligible voter.”

The bill requires ballots to be mailed as soon as practicable after a request is received and provides electronic notifications if a ballot is delayed. It also establishes a process for updating voter records when military service ends or an overseas voter is no longer eligible. Additionally, it directs the secretary of state to explore a secure electronic ballot-return portal for voters without mail access.

The bill now moves to the House for consideration. Follow its progress here.